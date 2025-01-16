Reports on leaflets opposing PM’s visit to Yala untrue, say officials

Local authorities have dismissed as misinformation reports of warning leaflets being distributed across Yala city ahead of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's planned visit to Thailand's southern border provinces.
The leaflets, which purportedly warned citizens to "stay away" from the PM and her Cabinet during their upcoming mission to the region, were claimed to have been distributed at several locations including the Yala Central Mosque, Old Market's Soi 5, and the Jaru Community near Dhamma Foundation School.
Colonel Kiattisak Niewong, spokesperson of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, said that no physical evidence of the leaflets had been found.
Yala deputy police chief Pol Colonel Supakorn Phuengros also confirmed that no official reports had been filed regarding the leaflets.
Local security officials have characterised the incident as an "information operation" potentially designed to create unrest in the region.
"Following thorough investigations involving both community and religious leaders, no physical leaflets have been discovered," a security official said. "We believe this may be an attempt by opposition elements to disturb public order in the area."
The claims about the leaflets initially spread through social media on January 16, preceding the PM's scheduled visit to the three southern border provinces. Security forces monitoring the Old Market area over the past three days reported no unusual activities.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation but emphasise that there appears to be no credible threat to the PM's upcoming visit to the southern border region.