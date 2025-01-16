Reports on leaflets opposing PM’s visit to Yala untrue, say officials

Local authorities have dismissed as misinformation reports of warning leaflets being distributed across Yala city ahead of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's planned visit to Thailand's southern border provinces.

The leaflets, which purportedly warned citizens to "stay away" from the PM and her Cabinet during their upcoming mission to the region, were claimed to have been distributed at several locations including the Yala Central Mosque, Old Market's Soi 5, and the Jaru Community near Dhamma Foundation School.

Colonel Kiattisak Niewong, spokesperson of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, said that no physical evidence of the leaflets had been found.

