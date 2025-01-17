PM to directly woo Chinese travellers, promise them Thailand is safe

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced plans to release a video in Mandarin reassuring Chinese travellers that Thailand remains a safe and welcoming destination.

Speaking to reporters at Government House after a Friday meeting with relevant agencies, Paetongtarn clarified that the rumours circulating on the internet that Chinese tourists could face danger or be wrongfully apprehended in Thailand are entirely false.

She attributed these claims to an information operation (IO) aimed at tarnishing Thailand’s image and undermining its tourism industry.

The premier added that she intended to launch a clip directly addressing Chinese travellers in Chinese language translated using artificial intelligence (AI).

“I will use AI to translate [my words] into Chinese to communicate directly with Chinese people as I cannot speak the language. Communicating in Chinese will be far more effective than in Thai,” she said. “Thailand is ready to welcome Chinese nationals. Travelling here is fun and safe.”

