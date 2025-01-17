PM to directly woo Chinese travellers, promise them Thailand is safe

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced plans to release a video in Mandarin reassuring Chinese travellers that Thailand remains a safe and welcoming destination.
Speaking to reporters at Government House after a Friday meeting with relevant agencies, Paetongtarn clarified that the rumours circulating on the internet that Chinese tourists could face danger or be wrongfully apprehended in Thailand are entirely false.
She attributed these claims to an information operation (IO) aimed at tarnishing Thailand’s image and undermining its tourism industry.
The premier added that she intended to launch a clip directly addressing Chinese travellers in Chinese language translated using artificial intelligence (AI).
“I will use AI to translate [my words] into Chinese to communicate directly with Chinese people as I cannot speak the language. Communicating in Chinese will be far more effective than in Thai,” she said. “Thailand is ready to welcome Chinese nationals. Travelling here is fun and safe.”
Paetongtarn emphasised her government’s commitment to tackling this issue, given its potential impact on the tourism sector, a significant revenue source for the country.
The announcement follows two recent incidents involving Chinese nationals that have sparked concern. Chinese model Yang Zeqi disappeared on December 21 in Tak’s Mae Sot district, which borders Myanmar. Thai and Myanmar authorities have not been able to trace him yet.
Another Chinese actor, Wang Xing aka Xingxing, was abducted by a call-centre gang late last month from Mae Sot, but he was tracked down and rescued. He had returned home to China as of press time on Friday.
Wang Xing and Yang Zeqi both reportedly responded to an offer of a role in a film via a message on the social media platform WeChat.