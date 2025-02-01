A closer look at the People\'s Party ‘tough’ race to win local power

Rare winning chance in Isaan

The People’s Party has fielded only one candidate in the northeastern region in Mukdahan province, endorsing Supoj Suariyaphong, who is a descendant of a locally influential family.

However, the progressive party has a bitter history with elections in Isaan, as it lost to Pheu Thai in the PAO elections in Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani earlier.

Supoj is also taking on a candidate from Pheu Thai in this PAO battle, and the region is also viewed as Pheu Thai stronghold.

Possible winless drought

Many political pundits have said it is possible that the People’s Party could end up without a victory, while Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai might take most PAO chief positions.

“The local election is different from the general election,” Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, told The Nation.

Yuttaporn said that the People’s Party could lose a number of its votes due to the absence of early voting and out-of-district voting, unlike the general election.

This means local influential powers, which mostly belong to Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai, have more advantages than the People’s Party candidates, he said.

According to data from the Election Commission, voter turnout for previous PAO elections has been significantly lower than that of the 2023 poll. For example, Chaiyaphum had a turnout of only 23.3 per cent when its PAO election was held in August last year, as per civil-run organisation Wevis.

“But this does not mean there is no hope for the People’s Party. They may get 1-4 PAO chairpersons,” Yuttaporn added.

The party is seen as having a possible chance of winning in certain strongholds like Nakhon Nayok, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Trat, thanks to its candidates’ familiarity with the locals.

The academic urged the party to do “what they are proficient in”, explaining that the People’s Party should create a new “magnet” to draw nationwide popularity instead of competing in local elections.

He shed light on ex-MFP head Pita Limjaroenrat, who led his disbanded party to win the 2023 election, beating Pheu Thai, which had always come first in the past 20 years, adding that the current People’s Party chief, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is not charismatic enough.

The People’s Party has consistently vowed to change Thailand from the grassroots level while asking for votes from the people, saying it represents a “change” for Thailand from the old power.

The party might do everything in the hope that history does not repeat itself as in 2020, when the Progressive Movement, incarnated after Future Forward (MFP’s predecessor) was dissolved, lost in all 42 PAO polls it contested.