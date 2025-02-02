Unofficial PAO president election results: Pheu Thai 10 seats, Bhumjaithai 9

The news report on the 2025 PAO president election, held nationwide in 47 provinces on February 1, highlights that major political parties fielded candidates for the position of PAO president.
The unofficial results show that the Pheu Thai Party secured victories in 10 provinces, including:
Chiang Mai: Phichai Lertphongadisorn
Lampang: Tuangrat Lohsunthorn
Phrae: Anuwat Wongwan
Nan: Nopparat Thaewong
Nakhon Ratchasima: Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol
Sakon Nakhon: Narumol Sapso
Nong Khai: Wuttikrai Changlek
Maha Sarakham: Pholpat Jaratsathien
Nakhon Phanom: Anuchit Hongsadee
Prachinburi: Napapatch Anchasanishmon
The Bhumjaithai Party won in 9 provinces, including:
Sisaket: Wichit Trisaranakul
Buri Ram: Phusit Lekudakorn
Bung Kan: Waenfa Thongsri
Amnat Charoen: Phanas Phanwan
Lopburi: Orapin Jirapanwanich
Phichit: Krit Pensupa
Chiang Rai: Atitathorn Wanchaithanawong
Krabi: Somsak Kittithorkul
Satun: Samrit Liangprasith
The Chart Thai Pattana Party secured 2 seats in the following provinces:
Suphanburi: Udom Prongfa
Nakhon Pathom: Jirawat Sasomsub
The Prachachat Party won 2 seats in:
Narathiwat: Kooseng Yawahasan
Yala: Mukhtar Mata
The Kla Tham Party gained 2 seats in:
Nong Bua Lamphu: Saranya Suwanphrom
Samut Songkhram: Jetsada Yanapraphasiri
The People's Party secured 1 seat in:
Lamphun: Weeradet Phupisit
As for the "Big House" (Local Political Families), they secured 22 seats in the following provinces:
Chonburi: Witthaya Khunpluem
Rayong: Piya Pityutecha
Chachoengsao: Kullayuth Chaisang
Chanthaburi: Thanapon Kijakarn
Samut Prakan: Suntorn Pansangthong
Samut Sakhon: Udom Kraiwatnusorn
Trat: Wichian Sapcharoen
Singburi: Saphawat Tianthawon
Nonthaburi: Pol Col Thongchai Yenprasert
Saraburi: Sanya Boonlong
Nakhon Nayok: Nida Khanaingam
Prachuap Khiri Khan: Sarawut Limarunraks
Phatthalung: Wisut Thamaphet
Songkhla: Supit Pitaktham
Phang Nga: Bamrung Piyanamwanich
Phuket: Rewat Arirob
Pattani: Seth Al-Yufree
Mukdahan: Veeraphong Thongpha
Mae Hong Son: Akkadech Wanchaiwong
Trang: Bunleng Losathapornphiphit
Surat Thani: Sopha Kanchana