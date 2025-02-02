Unofficial PAO president election results: Pheu Thai 10 seats, Bhumjaithai 9

The news report on the 2025 PAO president election, held nationwide in 47 provinces on February 1, highlights that major political parties fielded candidates for the position of PAO president.

The unofficial results show that the Pheu Thai Party secured victories in 10 provinces, including:

Chiang Mai: Phichai Lertphongadisorn

Lampang: Tuangrat Lohsunthorn

Phrae: Anuwat Wongwan

Nan: Nopparat Thaewong

Nakhon Ratchasima: Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol

Sakon Nakhon: Narumol Sapso

Nong Khai: Wuttikrai Changlek

Maha Sarakham: Pholpat Jaratsathien

Nakhon Phanom: Anuchit Hongsadee

Prachinburi: Napapatch Anchasanishmon

The Bhumjaithai Party won in 9 provinces, including:

Sisaket: Wichit Trisaranakul

Buri Ram: Phusit Lekudakorn

Bung Kan: Waenfa Thongsri

Amnat Charoen: Phanas Phanwan

Lopburi: Orapin Jirapanwanich

Phichit: Krit Pensupa

Chiang Rai: Atitathorn Wanchaithanawong

Krabi: Somsak Kittithorkul

Satun: Samrit Liangprasith