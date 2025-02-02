Unofficial PAO president election results: Pheu Thai 10 seats, Bhumjaithai 9

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2025

The unofficial results of the 2025 PAO president election show that Pheu Thai won in 10 provinces, Bhumjaithai in 9 provinces, Kla Tham Party secured 1 province, and People's Party also won 1 province. Meanwhile, the Big House (Baan Yai or Local Political Family) swept 22 provinces.

The news report on the 2025 PAO president election, held nationwide in 47 provinces on February 1, highlights that major political parties fielded candidates for the position of PAO president.

The unofficial results show that the Pheu Thai Party secured victories in 10 provinces, including:

Chiang Mai: Phichai Lertphongadisorn
Lampang: Tuangrat Lohsunthorn
Phrae: Anuwat Wongwan
Nan: Nopparat Thaewong
Nakhon Ratchasima: Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol
Sakon Nakhon: Narumol Sapso
Nong Khai: Wuttikrai Changlek
Maha Sarakham: Pholpat Jaratsathien
Nakhon Phanom: Anuchit Hongsadee
Prachinburi: Napapatch Anchasanishmon

The Bhumjaithai Party won in 9 provinces, including:

Sisaket: Wichit Trisaranakul 
Buri Ram: Phusit Lekudakorn
Bung Kan: Waenfa Thongsri
Amnat Charoen: Phanas Phanwan
Lopburi: Orapin Jirapanwanich
Phichit: Krit Pensupa
Chiang Rai: Atitathorn Wanchaithanawong
Krabi: Somsak Kittithorkul
Satun: Samrit Liangprasith

The Chart Thai Pattana Party secured 2 seats in the following provinces:

Suphanburi: Udom Prongfa
Nakhon Pathom: Jirawat Sasomsub

The Prachachat Party won 2 seats in:

Narathiwat: Kooseng Yawahasan
Yala: Mukhtar Mata

The Kla Tham Party gained 2 seats in:

Nong Bua Lamphu: Saranya Suwanphrom
Samut Songkhram: Jetsada Yanapraphasiri

The People's Party secured 1 seat in:

Lamphun: Weeradet Phupisit

As for the "Big House" (Local Political Families), they secured 22 seats in the following provinces:

Chonburi: Witthaya Khunpluem 

Rayong: Piya Pityutecha

Chachoengsao: Kullayuth Chaisang

Chanthaburi: Thanapon Kijakarn

Samut Prakan: Suntorn Pansangthong

Samut Sakhon: Udom Kraiwatnusorn

Trat: Wichian Sapcharoen

Singburi: Saphawat Tianthawon

Nonthaburi: Pol Col Thongchai Yenprasert

Saraburi: Sanya Boonlong

Nakhon Nayok: Nida Khanaingam

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Sarawut Limarunraks

Phatthalung: Wisut Thamaphet

Songkhla: Supit Pitaktham

Phang Nga: Bamrung Piyanamwanich

Phuket: Rewat Arirob

Pattani: Seth Al-Yufree

Mukdahan: Veeraphong Thongpha

Mae Hong Son: Akkadech Wanchaiwong

Trang: Bunleng Losathapornphiphit

Surat Thani: Sopha Kanchana

