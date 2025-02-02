Thaksin magic doesn’t work for Pheu Thai’s Chiang Rai PAO candidate

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who once held sway over the North, could not help the Pheu Thai Party win the election for Provincial Administrative Organisation president of Chiang Rai.

With 95 per cent of ballots counted late on Saturday, the incumbent PAO chief and independent candidate, Athitathorn Wanchaithanawong, was leading Pheu Thai candidate Salakjit Tiyapairat by almost 20,000 votes.

At around 11pm on Saturday, unofficial results with 95% of votes counted showed Ahtitathorn had received 249,845 votes while Salakjit got 230,262 votes. A third candidate, Jiraporn Muenchaiwong, got 20,254 votes.