The People\'s Party apologizes for winning only one PAO chief election

Natthaphong expressed his apologies to the public as the party leader, acknowledging that the campaign to encourage people to vote in local elections or for the PAO chief was not vigorous enough. As a result, the number of PAO chief victories was limited.

He also admitted to feeling regret over the missed opportunity in several other provinces, noting that if the party had done more to encourage voter turnout, they might have won in other PAO chief elections, including Chiang Mai, Nakhon Nayok, Samut Prakan, Trat, and Samut Songkhram, where they lost by less than 10%.