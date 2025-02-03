Thaksin’s meeting with Anwar of great benefit to ASEAN, says Paetongtarn

Thaksin’s visit to Malaysia became possible after the Criminal Court on Friday allowed the former Thai PM to travel abroad on February 2-3, on payment of a 5-million-baht bond.

In its statement, the court said Thaksin’s request was supported by the foreign minister who gave an assurance that the request would not affect the investigation into the ex-PM’s lese majesté case, which prevents him from travelling abroad without approval.

The minister also made the case that Thaksin’s travel would benefit Thailand and build a good relationship between the two countries.

In addition to the 5-million-baht bond, the Criminal Court has ordered Thaksin to report to the court and immigration officers within three days after returning from Malaysia.