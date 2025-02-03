Thaksin’s meeting with Anwar of great benefit to ASEAN, says Paetongtarn

Thaksin met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. They discussed several key issues, including the situation in Myanmar and the state of play of cryptocurrencies.
Paetongtarn, who is Thaksin’s daughter, said the meeting would benefit both Thailand and Malaysia. She said the talks between Thaksin and Anwar focused on the situation in Myanmar, which is an important item on the agenda for Malaysia as ASEAN leader this year.
She emphasised that ASEAN remained committed to creating peace in Myanmar, adding that Myanmar yearned for peace as well.
“Hence, this talk will benefit ASEAN as a whole and will allow the region to further develop other matters, such as technology to tackle air pollution and flooding,” she said.
Thaksin’s visit to Malaysia became possible after the Criminal Court on Friday allowed the former Thai PM to travel abroad on February 2-3, on payment of a 5-million-baht bond.
In its statement, the court said Thaksin’s request was supported by the foreign minister who gave an assurance that the request would not affect the investigation into the ex-PM’s lese majesté case, which prevents him from travelling abroad without approval.
The minister also made the case that Thaksin’s travel would benefit Thailand and build a good relationship between the two countries.
In addition to the 5-million-baht bond, the Criminal Court has ordered Thaksin to report to the court and immigration officers within three days after returning from Malaysia.