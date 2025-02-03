Paetongtarn ‘satisfied’ with Pheu Thai’s performance in PAO elections

Elections for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) presidents and councillors of 47 provinces were held on Saturday.
Paetongtarn said party members had done their best for the election, adding that she had messaged them to study how they could improve and be ready for future elections.
“I’m learning more with each election,” she said.
The premier said though her party had done well to win in 10 of 16 provinces, she expected victories in all of them. She emphasised that both local and national elections are important to help the people.
She said the party would study the election results in all provinces, evaluating its strategies such as communication with people and explanation of data.
When asked if she had sought a strategy for the national elections from former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn said that she held discussions with election campaigners every day.
She said her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, had done his best as a supporter of the Pheu Thai Party, despite not having taken part in election campaigns over the past 17-18 years.
The premier added that the party’s election campaign guidelines would be changed based on the political situation at that time.