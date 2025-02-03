Agriculture Minister Narumon re-elected Klatham Party leader

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has been re-elected as leader of the Klatham Party, while an aide to party patriarch Thamanat Prompow secured the post of party secretary-general.

The Klatham Party held its annual caucus at the Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok on Monday to elect a new 25-member executive board.

Party members re-elected incumbent leader Narumon and elected Kamphaeng Phet MP Phai Lik as the new party secretary-general. Ratchaburi MP Boonying Nitikanchana was elected as party treasurer, while Chachoengsao MP Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn was appointed party registrar.