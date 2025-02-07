Paetongtarn arrives in Harbin for Asian Winter Games opening ceremony

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a luncheon in honour of heads of state and government to mark their attendance at the opening ceremony.
Thailand sent 85 athletes (48 men and 37 women) to take part in six sports competitions during the Asian Winter Games on February 7-14.
These athletes came from four associations: Figure & Speed Skating Association of Thailand, Curling Association of Thailand, Ice Hockey Association of Thailand and Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand.
The opening ceremony will kick off today at 7pm (Thailand time).