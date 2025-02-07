House to decide on arrest of MP accused of rape on February 20

The request, directed to the Speaker of the House, sought permission to take the MP into custody following an arrest warrant issued by the Chiang Mai Court for the alleged sexual assault of a Taiwanese tourist.
Arphat noted uncertainty about whether the court had sent the request via message or mail but assured that once received, it would be forwarded to the Speaker for inclusion in the House meeting agenda on February 20.
He emphasized that law enforcement must obtain parliamentary approval before proceeding with the MP’s detention unless Chaiyamparwaan voluntarily complies. Under constitutional provisions, MPs are granted immunity during legislative sessions to prevent disruptions to their duties, limiting executive and judicial intervention.
He further noted that the House had never previously approved a request for police to detain an MP during the session.
Wisut Chainaroon, a Pheu Thai Party MP and Chairman of the Government Coalition Coordination Committee (Whip), supported police action, citing the repetitive nature of the alleged offences. He acknowledged that while he had not reviewed past cases in detail, this incident involved a foreign national, significantly impacting Thailand’s international reputation.
"As a Member of Parliament, I feel ashamed. If this were an ordinary citizen, it would be different. But this is an international matter, and an MP—an honourable representative—should not act this way. The House should allow law enforcement to proceed. Once that happens, the Ethics Committee, including myself, must take further action," Wisut said.
He urged the House to treat the matter as an urgent ethical issue, warning of the potential damage to the country’s image if publicized. "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. It keeps happening repeatedly without resolution," he said.
When asked about concerns that the House had never approved such a police request before, Wisut argued that this case was different due to its international implications. "Thailand’s reputation is on the line, and tourism is a major economic driver. If an elected representative engages in such conduct, the damage will be severe—possibly the most serious yet," he said.
He stressed that the decision ultimately rested with individual MPs but maintained his firm stance. "Even if a Thai citizen had done this, it would already be harmful. But as a parliamentarian, he should never have acted this way. Anyone can choose to defend him, but I, for one, will vote to hand him over," Wisut stated.
In November 2023, Chaiyamparwaan was expelled from the Move Forward Party following a unanimous vote by executives and MPs over allegations of sexual harassment.
Chaiyamparwaan, nicknamed Pu-Aut, 35, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants.