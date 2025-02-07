House to decide on arrest of MP accused of rape on February 20

He urged the House to treat the matter as an urgent ethical issue, warning of the potential damage to the country’s image if publicized. "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. It keeps happening repeatedly without resolution," he said.

When asked about concerns that the House had never approved such a police request before, Wisut argued that this case was different due to its international implications. "Thailand’s reputation is on the line, and tourism is a major economic driver. If an elected representative engages in such conduct, the damage will be severe—possibly the most serious yet," he said.

He stressed that the decision ultimately rested with individual MPs but maintained his firm stance. "Even if a Thai citizen had done this, it would already be harmful. But as a parliamentarian, he should never have acted this way. Anyone can choose to defend him, but I, for one, will vote to hand him over," Wisut stated.

In November 2023, Chaiyamparwaan was expelled from the Move Forward Party following a unanimous vote by executives and MPs over allegations of sexual harassment.

Chaiyamparwaan, nicknamed Pu-Aut, 35, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants.

