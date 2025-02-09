Thaksin and Paetongtarn rule out cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, have dismissed speculation about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, stating that the timing is not right for changes.
Although Thaksin holds no official position in the government, his opinions are widely seen as influencing his daughter, who is both prime minister and leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. As a key figure in the party, Thaksin is regarded as the Pheu Thai patriarch.
Thaksin ruled out a reshuffle while visiting Suwat Liptapanlop, Chief Advisor of the Chart Pattana Party, on Sunday morning. His visit coincided with Suwat’s 70th birthday celebration.
When asked about reports that the Kla Tham Party was pushing for a ministerial change under its quota, Thaksin said he frequently discusses such matters with Paetongtarn and confirmed that now is not the right time for a reshuffle.
Reports suggest that Kla Tham wants Thamanat Prompow to replace current Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat.
“It’s not the right time, as everyone is still working well together,” Thaksin said. “There may be some obstacles, but we can address them and move forward without issue.”
When asked if a coalition partner could push for a change within its quota, Thaksin stressed that any reshuffle must happen simultaneously across multiple parties.
“We can’t just change one or two positions. If a Cabinet seat becomes vacant due to resignation, that’s a different matter. Otherwise, there will be no reshuffle,” he clarified.
Regarding reports that Kla Tham wants to replace Narumon with Thamanat, Thaksin said he regularly speaks to both individuals but had not heard of such a request.
When asked if Thamanat is suitable for a Cabinet position, Thaksin responded: “No discussion on this so far.”
On Saturday, Paetongtarn dismissed speculation about a reshuffle when questioned about Thamanat’s alleged ambitions.
“No reshuffle,” she stated firmly.
She added that such reports unnecessarily create anxiety among Cabinet members.
“I want the current ministers to continue their work. I’ve only recently taken office, and they’ve only just begun their roles. They need time to deliver results,” she explained.
Paetongtarn also emphasised that Cabinet members must feel secure in their roles.
“I am the only one who decides on a reshuffle. Other people’s comments do not matter,” she declared.
Paetongtarn also addressed reports that the opposition plans to hold a censure debate against her government later this month. She confirmed she is prepared to answer all questions.
When asked about opposition claims that Thaksin wields excessive influence over the government, she responded:
“I’d be surprised if they didn’t attack me on this point.”
She added that she would consult the Cabinet to ensure a coordinated response during the debate.