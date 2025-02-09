Thaksin and Paetongtarn rule out cabinet reshuffle

Reshuffle to Occur Only Under Specific Conditions

When asked if a coalition partner could push for a change within its quota, Thaksin stressed that any reshuffle must happen simultaneously across multiple parties.

“We can’t just change one or two positions. If a Cabinet seat becomes vacant due to resignation, that’s a different matter. Otherwise, there will be no reshuffle,” he clarified.

Regarding reports that Kla Tham wants to replace Narumon with Thamanat, Thaksin said he regularly speaks to both individuals but had not heard of such a request.

When asked if Thamanat is suitable for a Cabinet position, Thaksin responded: “No discussion on this so far.”

Paetongtarn Confirms Stability in the Cabinet

On Saturday, Paetongtarn dismissed speculation about a reshuffle when questioned about Thamanat’s alleged ambitions.

“No reshuffle,” she stated firmly.

She added that such reports unnecessarily create anxiety among Cabinet members.

“I want the current ministers to continue their work. I’ve only recently taken office, and they’ve only just begun their roles. They need time to deliver results,” she explained.

Paetongtarn also emphasised that Cabinet members must feel secure in their roles.

“I am the only one who decides on a reshuffle. Other people’s comments do not matter,” she declared.

PM Ready for Censure Debate

Paetongtarn also addressed reports that the opposition plans to hold a censure debate against her government later this month. She confirmed she is prepared to answer all questions.

When asked about opposition claims that Thaksin wields excessive influence over the government, she responded:

“I’d be surprised if they didn’t attack me on this point.”

She added that she would consult the Cabinet to ensure a coordinated response during the debate.