Failed senatorial candidates urge DSI to investigate alleged voting collusion

A group of unsuccessful senatorial candidates has filed a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), requesting an investigation into alleged collusion in voting among election winners.

Candidates Accuse Election Commission of Delays

The group alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was delaying its investigation into complaints against winning candidates and expressed concern that the deadline for the probes might pass before any conclusions were reached.

Among the complainants were some of the 99 candidates on the waiting list, who could be promoted to senator status if certain winners were disqualified by the EC following investigations.