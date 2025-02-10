Failed senatorial candidates urge DSI to investigate alleged voting collusion

A group of unsuccessful senatorial candidates has filed a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), requesting an investigation into alleged collusion in voting among election winners.
The group alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was delaying its investigation into complaints against winning candidates and expressed concern that the deadline for the probes might pass before any conclusions were reached.
Among the complainants were some of the 99 candidates on the waiting list, who could be promoted to senator status if certain winners were disqualified by the EC following investigations.
The group accused several winning senatorial candidates of forming alliances under the influence of certain political parties, manipulating peer voting results in a manner resembling organised crime. This allegedly allowed them to secure election victories when the EC conducted the national round of voting on 26 June 2023.
On 10 July 2023, the EC officially announced the election results, endorsing 200 senators and placing 99 unsuccessful candidates on the waiting list.
In its complaint to the DSI, the group stated that over 570 complaints had been submitted to the EC regarding alleged voting collusion and candidate disqualifications. However, no significant action had been taken.
The EC reportedly closed investigations into 200 complaints without explanation, while over 300 cases had been pending for more than 220 days, leaving only around 100 days before the legal deadline for action expires.
The group argued that the EC’s inaction had damaged public trust in the fairness and transparency of the senatorial election. Consequently, they urged the DSI to classify the alleged collusion in peer voting as a special case, citing violations of:
On 3 February 2024, the same group submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission, demanding an expedited investigation into the 300 remaining complaints against 100 winning senatorial candidates.