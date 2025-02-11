Fragile Pheu Thai government braces for no-confidence debate

Some coalition parties are quite content with the current situation, knowing they hold leverage over Pheu Thai, which relies on them to maintain power.

Meanwhile, others are engaged in power struggles with big business, pushing for ministerial changes to solidify their political base for future battles. Some are simply biding their time, conserving energy and resources for the next election.

These different priorities are one reason Thaksin has grown increasingly frustrated – dealing with obstructionists, game-players, and indecisive allies who avoid outright confrontation.

At the same time, Thaksin himself is under fire, particularly from opposition figures like Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, who handed over classified documents allegedly recording Thaksin’s controversial detention on the Police General Hospital’s 14th floor last year – to opposition leader Natthaphong for scrutiny in parliament.

This move prompted Thaksin to publicly sever ties with Sereepisuth.

However, veteran politicians know one thing: crossing Sereepisuth usually comes at a cost. A seasoned investigator, he has taken down many high-profile figures in his time.

If the "14th-floor files" become the focal point of a full-blown parliamentary exposé, it could unsettle the government, potentially implicating ministers and high-ranking officials.

Adding to the drama, opposition MP Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn from Palang Pracharath has cast doubt on the opposition-leading People’s Party's true stance, suggesting it is coordinating with Pheu Thai behind the scenes.

For the People’s Party and Natthaphong, this censure debate is a crucial test – can they maintain the same aggressive attacks they once used against the “3Ps” of Generals Prawit Wongsuwan, Anupong Paochinda, and Prayut Chan-o-cha? Or will they prove their critics right?

