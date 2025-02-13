Operators welcome PM’s initiative to end afternoon alcohol sale ban

Sorathep explained that the 1972 coup order was originally introduced to prevent government officials from drinking during working hours.

“The order has been in place for 53 years, but society has changed significantly,” Sorathep said.

Changing Social and Economic Landscape

Sorathep highlighted that his club had repeatedly explained to previous governments that the ban is obsolete, given Thailand’s transformation into a major tourism hub.

“Under the current economic landscape, the 1972 coup order is no longer relevant,” he added.

He also dismissed concerns that lifting the ban would negatively impact young people, as various laws already exist to prevent underage drinking. He noted that restaurants are prohibited from selling alcohol to individuals under 20 years old and that strict traffic laws prevent drink driving.

“More importantly, values should be instilled in people rather than enforcing restrictions through outdated laws,” Sorathep stated.

Economic Benefits of Lifting the Ban

Sorathep emphasised that repealing the coup order would boost restaurant businesses, contributing to economic growth. Currently, tourists often avoid restaurants between 2pm and 5pm because they cannot purchase alcohol with their meals, he added.

