Operators welcome PM’s initiative to end afternoon alcohol sale ban

Restaurant operators on Thursday welcomed the prime minister’s initiative to end the afternoon alcohol sale ban, arguing that the restriction, imposed by a coup order 53 years ago, is outdated in today’s tourism-driven economy.
Sorathep Rojpojnarat, chairman of the Club of Restaurant Operators, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for acknowledging the operators’ long-standing calls to repeal the 1972 coup-imposed restriction.
Sorathep voiced optimism that the prohibition on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm would be lifted before April, aligning with the popular Songkran celebrations.
On Tuesday, Paetongtarn instructed relevant agencies to review laws restricting alcohol sales to enhance tourism. Authorities have been tasked with assessing the impact of the afternoon alcohol sale ban and restrictions on Buddhist holidays to evaluate their effect on tourism.
Historically, politicians have been reluctant to challenge the alcohol sale ban on Buddhist holidays and in the afternoon, fearing backlash for promoting social vices in a Buddhist-majority society. One of the five precepts for lay Buddhists prohibits alcohol consumption.
Sorathep explained that the 1972 coup order was originally introduced to prevent government officials from drinking during working hours.
“The order has been in place for 53 years, but society has changed significantly,” Sorathep said.
Sorathep highlighted that his club had repeatedly explained to previous governments that the ban is obsolete, given Thailand’s transformation into a major tourism hub.
“Under the current economic landscape, the 1972 coup order is no longer relevant,” he added.
He also dismissed concerns that lifting the ban would negatively impact young people, as various laws already exist to prevent underage drinking. He noted that restaurants are prohibited from selling alcohol to individuals under 20 years old and that strict traffic laws prevent drink driving.
“More importantly, values should be instilled in people rather than enforcing restrictions through outdated laws,” Sorathep stated.
Sorathep emphasised that repealing the coup order would boost restaurant businesses, contributing to economic growth. Currently, tourists often avoid restaurants between 2pm and 5pm because they cannot purchase alcohol with their meals, he added.