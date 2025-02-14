Thailand’s border crackdown: Bold move or political performance?

The Thai government launched a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking and transnational crime in an operation dubbed "Seal, Stop, Safe" on January 30, sealing off 51 border districts across 14 provinces.
As part of the operation, Thailand also cut off electricity, fuel and internet access at five strategic points along the Thailand-Myanmar border, particularly in ethnic minority areas that are not under the Myanmar government’s control and areas along the Chiang Rai, Tak, and Kanchanaburi borders.
Within days, signs of disruption were observed in major crime hubs, including call-centre gangs, human-trafficking networks and online gambling operations in Myawaddy (Tak border) and Payathonzu (Kanchanaburi border).
Thai authorities have also repatriated victims from known transnational crime hotspots like Shwe Kokko and KK Park, though some 7,000 people remain stranded, with repatriation efforts still ongoing.
While the operation made initial gains, it does not guarantee the eradication of drug trafficking and transnational crime. Instead, it highlights the complex and persistent challenges in securing the border.
The crackdown is led by a coordinated network of high-ranking military and police officials, including commanders, colonels and operational officers. The Thai Army and regional commands are closely monitoring developments, while border forces are engaging in both open and covert dialogues with local groups to maintain stability.
A key driving force is Cadet Class 26 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, which is closely tied to Army commander-in-chief General Pana Klaewblaudtuk. These officers have played a key role in covert operations, security enforcement and high-level discussions with ethnic armed groups.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has also ramped up intelligence-sharing efforts, leading to major drug seizures.
The Royal Thai Police, under Pol General Thatchai Pitanilaboot, inspector-general and director of the Cyber Crime Suppression Centre, oversees operational coordination and resource allocation.
Elite border defence units, including the Naresuan Task Force, Pha Muang Task Force, Surasi Task Force, Surasak Montri Task Force, and the Mekong Riverine Peacekeeping Unit (NRK), have intensified security to seal off all illicit routes.
Tensions, however, have risen after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s move to seek arrest warrants for Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) leaders Colonel Saw Chit Thu (Maung Chit Thu), Lt-Colonel Mote Thone, and Major Tin Win on human trafficking charges.
The move followed allegations from opposition MP Rangsiman Rome, who linked Saw Chit Thu to transnational crime networks. Though evidence was deemed insufficient for immediate prosecution, the government’s action was seen as an effort to ease political pressure and demonstrate commitment to tackling crime.
However, this approach put the Thai military in a difficult position, as it risked disrupting covert border operations, complicating cooperation on repatriation efforts and delaying the extradition of foreign criminals, many of whom are awaiting transfer to Thailand.
The Thai army initially expected Myanmar authorities to take direct action against call centre gangs and human trafficking networks in Myawaddy and Kayin state. Given the existing infrastructure, including foreign personnel, communication networks and operational equipment, Myanmar could potentially crack down on these operations within two weeks, if committed to enforcement.
Moving forward, Thailand’s role should focus on helping Myanmar control these areas, rather than engaging in symbolic actions for political optics.