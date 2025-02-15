NACC resolves to indict 44 former Move Forward MPs over lese majeste bill

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has resolved to indict 44 former MPs of the now disbanded Move Forward Party for breach of ethical standards over their sponsorship of a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

Since the dissolution of Move Forward in August last year, 39 of these MPs have moved to the People’s Party, the main opposition in the lower House.

In a Facebook post on Friday, People's Party MP Rangsiman Rome said he had received a summons from the anti-graft body to be notified of the charges.

“I don’t understand how sponsoring to amend a law is illegal, as it is the duty of an MP,” he said. “Besides, there are no laws prohibiting the amendment to Article 112.”

Rangsiman added that before the Move Forward 2023 election, the party had submitted its policy to amend the lese majeste law to the Election Commission, which did not rule it as a breach of ethical standards.