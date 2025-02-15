PM thanks security forces for efforts against transnational crime

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed her deep gratitude to security forces and officials for their dedicated efforts in combating transnational crime, Defence Ministry spokesman Thanatip Sawangsang said on Saturday.
The prime minister's appreciation came during a high-level meeting at Government House with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and other senior security officials.
The meeting, which included Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, Defence permanent secretary Gen Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, and the commanders-in-chief of the three armed forces, focused on enhancing public safety and security measures.
Particular emphasis was placed on suppressing call-centre scams, human trafficking, and drug problems that threaten citizens' lives and property. The Paetongtarn specifically thanked all officers for their full commitment and expressed concern for their safety, urging them to exercise caution in their duties.
Participants discussed approaches to integrating military personnel and resources to support government initiatives. The prime minister noted that previous measures – cutting fuel transportation routes, power, and internet signals – have proved effective and decisive. She urged the Border Policy Committee to expand its work plan efficiently and report back within one month.
These implemented measures are said to have led to a significant reduction in cybercrime, illegal gambling, and call-centre fraud, attributed in part to neighbouring countries adopting stringent policies against criminal groups.
Phumtham said the prime minister thanked all relevant agencies for supporting government policies on natural disasters, call-centre scams, online fraud, drugs, and human trafficking, and assured continued government action to resolve these issues promptly.
He added that the Defence Ministry stands ready to support government measures to address transnational crime, including coordinating to expand the Border Policy Committee's work plan to close loopholes exploited by transnational criminal networks. He emphasised that they will work closely with relevant agencies to create a safe society for all Thais.
Regarding the repatriation of foreigners who have been deceived and trafficked, Phumtham noted that they have received good cooperation from all parties, including the border protection forces. These people will go through proper procedures, including background interviews, to create a database for long-term problem-solving.