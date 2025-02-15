PM thanks security forces for efforts against transnational crime

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed her deep gratitude to security forces and officials for their dedicated efforts in combating transnational crime, Defence Ministry spokesman Thanatip Sawangsang said on Saturday.

The prime minister's appreciation came during a high-level meeting at Government House with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and other senior security officials.

The meeting, which included Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, Defence permanent secretary Gen Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, and the commanders-in-chief of the three armed forces, focused on enhancing public safety and security measures.

