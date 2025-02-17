PM visits Phatthalung in first leg of mobile Cabinet meeting in South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra appealed for support from the people of Phatthalung during her visit to the southern province on Monday. Her trip precedes the first mobile Cabinet meeting of the year, which she will chair in neighbouring Songkhla on Tuesday.
For the first stop of her two-day visit to the South, Paetongtarn visited Thale Noi, a significant wetland that forms part of the greater Songkhla Lake. The wetland is located in Tambon Thale Noi, within Phatthalung’s Khuan Khanun district.
Upon arrival, she was welcomed by several Cabinet members who had arrived earlier to prepare for her visit. Among them were Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, and Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.
Local officials and villagers also gathered to greet the prime minister, who was there to be briefed on the water resource management of Songkhla Lake.
At the Thale Noi viewpoint, Paetongtarn fed grass to a pair of water buffaloes. She inquired about their diet and advised local officials to remove weeds from the wetland and repurpose them as compost.
Additionally, she urged local authorities to help villagers find more markets for buffalo milk to improve their livelihoods.
Local community leaders reminded Paetongtarn that they hoped her government would continue the development of Songkhla Lake, as was done under the leadership of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in 2004.
Acknowledging the two-decade gap between their visits, Paetongtarn assured the crowd that the Pheu Thai-led government is committed to nationwide development.
During her visit to the Thale Noi community’s exhibition area, villagers enthusiastically welcomed her with banners and chants. One banner read: “Thaksin thought in 2005, Paetongtarn continues the policies in 2025.”
She also watched a video presentation on the construction of Chalerm Phrakiart’s 80th Birthday Bridge, Thailand’s longest bridge, which was built during Thaksin’s tenure to connect Khuan Khanun district to Songkhla’s Ranot district in 2004.
While interacting with the villagers, Paetongtarn expressed her desire to earn their trust despite not speaking the southern dialect. She assured them that her government is dedicated to boosting incomes and improving living standards.
Paetongtarn departed from Thale Noi at 3:30 pm to visit Thai Union Seafood Co Ltd in Songkhla’s Singha Nakhon district.
She will preside over the mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla on Tuesday.