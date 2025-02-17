PM visits Phatthalung in first leg of mobile Cabinet meeting in South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra appealed for support from the people of Phatthalung during her visit to the southern province on Monday. Her trip precedes the first mobile Cabinet meeting of the year, which she will chair in neighbouring Songkhla on Tuesday.

Visit to Thale Noi Wetland

For the first stop of her two-day visit to the South, Paetongtarn visited Thale Noi, a significant wetland that forms part of the greater Songkhla Lake. The wetland is located in Tambon Thale Noi, within Phatthalung’s Khuan Khanun district.

Upon arrival, she was welcomed by several Cabinet members who had arrived earlier to prepare for her visit. Among them were Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, and Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.