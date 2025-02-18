Opposition demands four-day censure debate against ten ministers

The opposition may submit a no-confidence motion later this month, seeking at least four days for a censure debate against around ten Cabinet members, the chief opposition whip said on Tuesday.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People’s Party MP and chief opposition whip, stated that he is currently in the process of consolidating separate draft censure motions from all opposition parties into a single motion.

Once the joint draft is completed, opposition MPs will sign their names to co-sponsor the censure motion, aiming to submit it by 27 February, Pakornwut added.