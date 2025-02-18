Opposition demands four-day censure debate against ten ministers

The opposition may submit a no-confidence motion later this month, seeking at least four days for a censure debate against around ten Cabinet members, the chief opposition whip said on Tuesday.
Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People’s Party MP and chief opposition whip, stated that he is currently in the process of consolidating separate draft censure motions from all opposition parties into a single motion.
Once the joint draft is completed, opposition MPs will sign their names to co-sponsor the censure motion, aiming to submit it by 27 February, Pakornwut added.
He further stated that around ten ministers would be targeted in the censure debate and emphasised that the opposition would require at least four or five days for the discussions.
Pakornwut rejected the two-day period proposed by chief coalition whip and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chai-aroon, arguing that it would not be sufficient for a thorough debate.
He reminded Wisut that Pheu Thai was previously an opposition partner with the People’s Party—when it was known as the Move Forward Party—for four years, during which every censure debate co-sponsored by both parties lasted four days.
Pakornwut also pointed out that Pheu Thai had, at times, requested up to seven days for debates. Therefore, proposing a two-day period, he argued, made little sense unless Pheu Thai intended to limit the opposition's ability to carry out its parliamentary oversight role effectively.