Southern protesters demand end to land bridge project, casino bill

Paetongtarn Promises to Address Public Concerns Through Workshops and Open Dialogue

Upon learning of the protest, Paetongtarn said her government would hold workshops in southern provinces to explain the benefits of the land bridge project and the opening of entertainment complexes with casinos.

The workshops would be in addition to having the relevant ministers explain the projects to the public, she added.

Paetongtarn was speaking to reporters at the university’s auditorium after chairing the mobile Cabinet meeting.

“On several occasions, changes are made for the better, but the people may need to adjust. The government has a duty to explain to the people the goals of the projects and how the country stands to benefit,” Paetongtarn said.

She stated that her government did not ignore differing opinions and would listen to the views of the people, remaining open to discussions with all sides.

Government Weighs Casino-Entertainment Complex Bill

Meanwhile, Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Office of the Council of State, stated that the government had yet to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the casino-entertainment complex bill.

Speaking before attending the mobile Cabinet meeting, Pakorn was asked whether the bill should be scrapped if the majority of the public opposed it. He clarified that the results of public hearings were not legally binding, meaning the government could still move forward with the legislation even if public sentiment was against it.

Public Hearings and Financial Eligibility for Casino Entry

Pakorn emphasised that public hearings differ from referendums, as referendums carry legal weight, whereas hearing results merely serve as guidance. He added that the Council of State had completed its review of the initial draft of the bill and was now conducting public hearings. The findings would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation within 50 days.

He also mentioned that the bill might include a provision requiring Thais to have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts to be eligible to enter casino complexes. However, he noted that this condition could be revised based on feedback from the public hearings.

