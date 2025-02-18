Southern protesters demand end to land bridge project, casino bill

Student activists and other groups from southern Thailand gathered at Prince of Songkla University on Tuesday morning to demand an end to the southern land bridge project, citing concerns over its impact on the environment and the local fishing industry.
The protesters assembled in front of the Thai Traditional Medicine Hospital, part of the university’s Faculty of Traditional Medicine, just 900 metres from the building where Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was holding a mobile Cabinet meeting.
The demonstrators insisted that Paetongtarn personally accept their petition, but instead, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, met with them and received their demands on her behalf.
Although their primary focus was opposing the land bridge project, the protesters also held banners objecting to the government’s proposal to allow casino-entertainment complexes to operate in Thailand.
The protest included student activists from Santiwit Songkhla Technological College and representatives from the Network of Southern People Against Casinos.
The government plans to introduce a Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) bill, which would permit foreign investors to lease land within the corridor for up to 99 years. The bill also includes provisions for constructing a land bridge linking Ranong and Chumphon to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea.
Protesters expressed concerns that the SEC bill would disrupt the traditional way of life in southern communities and negatively affect local fishermen.
Upon learning of the protest, Paetongtarn said her government would hold workshops in southern provinces to explain the benefits of the land bridge project and the opening of entertainment complexes with casinos.
The workshops would be in addition to having the relevant ministers explain the projects to the public, she added.
Paetongtarn was speaking to reporters at the university’s auditorium after chairing the mobile Cabinet meeting.
“On several occasions, changes are made for the better, but the people may need to adjust. The government has a duty to explain to the people the goals of the projects and how the country stands to benefit,” Paetongtarn said.
She stated that her government did not ignore differing opinions and would listen to the views of the people, remaining open to discussions with all sides.
Meanwhile, Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Office of the Council of State, stated that the government had yet to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the casino-entertainment complex bill.
Speaking before attending the mobile Cabinet meeting, Pakorn was asked whether the bill should be scrapped if the majority of the public opposed it. He clarified that the results of public hearings were not legally binding, meaning the government could still move forward with the legislation even if public sentiment was against it.
Pakorn emphasised that public hearings differ from referendums, as referendums carry legal weight, whereas hearing results merely serve as guidance. He added that the Council of State had completed its review of the initial draft of the bill and was now conducting public hearings. The findings would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation within 50 days.
He also mentioned that the bill might include a provision requiring Thais to have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts to be eligible to enter casino complexes. However, he noted that this condition could be revised based on feedback from the public hearings.