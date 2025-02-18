Paetongtarn confident in government’s ability to achieve 3-3.5% GDP growth

After the mobile cabinet meeting at the Prince of Songkla University in Hat Yai district on Tuesday, Paetongtarn reiterated that Thailand’s fourth quarter GDP had grown across the board.

She said the decline in private investment was due in part to liquidity problems faced by SMEs and the stringent lending procedures put in place by commercial banks.

Private business development had slowed over the past 10 years, she explained, adding that the government is making every effort to increase investment.