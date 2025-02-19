Thaksin, Phumtham to visit deep South on Sunday

He added that during his visit to Songkhla two days ago, he had also discussed these strategies with different levels of the army’s Forward Command.

Phumtham said he had informed the Forward Command of his intention to hold small group discussions with battalion commanders in an informal setting—not as their superior, but as a partner in efforts to resolve the ongoing violence.

Regarding reports that the National Security Council would propose measures similar to those under the 66/23 policy to address southern unrest, Phumtham said any effective measures could be implemented, but they would need to be adapted to the current situation.

The 66/23 policy was introduced in April 1980 by then-Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda to combat communism. The policy granted amnesty to members of the Communist Party of Thailand, allowing them to reintegrate into society, thereby ending the armed struggle.

Phumtham said some elements of the policy might be adopted, but not in their entirety.

He added that the draft strategy for ending southern violence was currently under review by the relevant agencies before being approved by the government for implementation.

Meanwhile, NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad confirmed that the draft had been sent back to the NSC for review on several points. He added that the draft proposed measures similar to the 66/23 policy but would not seek to grant amnesty to southern insurgents.

