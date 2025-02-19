PM seeks support for quickly finalising free trade agreement with EU

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with high-ranking representatives from the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) on Tuesday, urging European businesses to invest in Thailand's clean energy and digital sectors whilst requesting support for concluding the Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement this year.

During the courtesy call at Government House, PM Paetongtarn outlined her administration's economic strategy, explaining that the immediate focus remains on stimulating growth through tourism and trade, but the long-term vision centres on enhancing Thailand's competitive edge and investment climate.