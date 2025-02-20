Is the tourism surge in Pai a double-edged sword?

Pai, a once-sleepy district in Mae Hong Son province, has experienced a surge in tourism, particularly from Israeli visitors, leading to both economic benefits and growing concerns amongst the local community.
While the influx of tourists generates revenue, allegations of disrespectful behaviour, cultural insensitivity and potential long-term settlement plans by some Israeli visitors are causing unease and raising complex questions about sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.
Official figures from the Thai Immigration Bureau reveal that in 2024, Pai welcomed 221,776 foreign tourists. UK nationals topped the list at 39,390 and Israeli tourists followed closely behind at 31,735, averaging 3,000 monthly, peaking at 4,000 during the high season.
Many Israeli visitors travel on backpacker routes, often combining Pai with visits to Laos and southern Thai destinations. It's understood that many are former or current Israeli Defence Force personnel, taking advantage of rest periods to travel.
The immigration bureau monitors tourist numbers and accommodation, requiring guesthouses and hotels to submit weekly reports detailing visitor nationalities.
However, the rapid growth of tourism in Pai has presented challenges.
Many local residents, traditionally farmers and agricultural workers, feel marginalised as the hospitality sector is dominated by businesses from Bangkok and Chiang Mai.
They argue that the increased tourist numbers, particularly the behaviour of some Israeli visitors, is disrupting their lives.
Complaints range from disregard for local customs and laws to more serious accusations of exploitation. Locals allege that some Israeli tourists refuse to pay for accommodation, services and motorbike rentals, flout traffic regulations, cause disturbances through excessive noise and alcohol consumption, and engage in drug use and petty theft. These actions, they claim, place a significant strain on the local police and healthcare services.
Adding to the tension is the construction of a Chabad House (a Jewish religious centre) in Pai. Its semi-permanent structure and religious activities have raised concerns amongst some locals, who feel their community is being encroached upon.
Thailand is a tolerant nation regarding religious practices but the expansion of the Israeli presence in Pai, including the local Chabad House, has sparked debate about the need for local consent and the potential for long-term settlement. There are also concerns about land purchases by foreigners using nominee arrangements, an issue that requires investigation by relevant authorities.
A security source has indicated that there’s no current evidence to suggest Pai will become a permanent Israeli settlement, citing the protected forest reserve status of much of the land. While large-scale settlement may be unlikely, the issue of temporary encampments and the ongoing presence of the Chabad House remain sensitive.
The source also acknowledged the potential for religious motivations behind the Israeli presence in Pai, though the extent of this remains unclear.
Furthermore, the security source highlighted the geopolitical dimension of the situation, noting that any large gathering of Israelis could attract unwanted attention from groups hostile to Israel. This raises concerns that Thailand could be inadvertently drawn into international conflicts.
Although the tourism boom in Pai has undoubtedly brought economic benefits, the negative impacts on the local community cannot be ignored. The Thai government faces a delicate balancing act: it must support the tourism industry while addressing the legitimate concerns of local residents who feel their way of life is under threat.
Without effective management and a commitment to sustainable tourism practices, Pai risks becoming a symbol of the unintended consequences of unchecked growth, potentially damaging Thailand's reputation as a welcoming and culturally sensitive destination.