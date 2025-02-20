Is the tourism surge in Pai a double-edged sword?

Pai, a once-sleepy district in Mae Hong Son province, has experienced a surge in tourism, particularly from Israeli visitors, leading to both economic benefits and growing concerns amongst the local community.

While the influx of tourists generates revenue, allegations of disrespectful behaviour, cultural insensitivity and potential long-term settlement plans by some Israeli visitors are causing unease and raising complex questions about sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.

Official figures from the Thai Immigration Bureau reveal that in 2024, Pai welcomed 221,776 foreign tourists. UK nationals topped the list at 39,390 and Israeli tourists followed closely behind at 31,735, averaging 3,000 monthly, peaking at 4,000 during the high season.

Many Israeli visitors travel on backpacker routes, often combining Pai with visits to Laos and southern Thai destinations. It's understood that many are former or current Israeli Defence Force personnel, taking advantage of rest periods to travel.

The immigration bureau monitors tourist numbers and accommodation, requiring guesthouses and hotels to submit weekly reports detailing visitor nationalities.

However, the rapid growth of tourism in Pai has presented challenges.

Many local residents, traditionally farmers and agricultural workers, feel marginalised as the hospitality sector is dominated by businesses from Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

They argue that the increased tourist numbers, particularly the behaviour of some Israeli visitors, is disrupting their lives.