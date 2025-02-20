Cabinet unlikely to approve THB50m requirement for casino access: Anutin

Only 10 per cent of space at proposed entertainment complexes would be allowed for gambling activities, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.
He was speaking to reporters at Government House about the draft Comprehensive Entertainment Complex Act, which was recently cleared by the Council of State.
Anutin said that building control regulations, safety standards and construction permits would remain under his ministry's purview, while gambling legislation would be managed by the Department of Provincial Administration.
When questioned about the controversial criteria requiring Thai citizens to show proof of 50 million baht in deposits to gain access to casinos, the Interior Minister was circumspect.
"I don't gamble,” he said. "While I generally support government policies that regulate rather than harm society, as part of the coalition government, I believe the 50 million baht requirement is unlikely to receive Cabinet approval."
Anutin revealed that his ministry would present proposals to the Cabinet on February 25 to amend the Gambling Act, strengthening penalties for illegal gambling while potentially legalising online betting.
"This approach follows sound logic," he asserted. "Those gambling illicitly must face more severe consequences. A legislation would allow us to identify who is gambling and monitor fee payments, enabling better control to prevent financial ruin."
Anutin, who is also a deputy prime minister, said that current penalties for illegal gambling were insufficient, with offenders typically paying minor fines before resuming their activities.
"We aim to increase penalties for illegal gambling to complement the legalisation of online and other gambling forms," he said. "Anyone wishing to gamble legally must obtain proper permission, whilst those operating illegally—both players and operators—will face harsh punishment."
Regarding online gambling specifically, Anutin explained that it falls under Category B of existing regulations. Any amendments to the Gambling Act and relevant ministerial regulations—such as those covering football or boxing betting—would require Cabinet approval.
He disclosed that discussions are currently underway with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, with the Interior Ministry having submitted comprehensive feedback.
"Category A gambling activities moving online would necessitate legal amendments," he explained. "This presents no difficulties if the government maintains a strong majority, but establishing stricter penalties for illegal gambling must come first."
When asked whether the prime minister must approve the online gambling legalisation, Anutin was unequivocal: "This is government policy requiring the prime minister's approval. The Ministry of Interior isn't acting independently—this demonstrates our unified approach. If the government wishes to pursue this matter, the Interior Ministry possesses the tools to prevent gambling addiction more effectively than allowing unregulated illegal gambling."