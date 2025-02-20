Cabinet unlikely to approve THB50m requirement for casino access: Anutin

Only 10 per cent of space at proposed entertainment complexes would be allowed for gambling activities, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters at Government House about the draft Comprehensive Entertainment Complex Act, which was recently cleared by the Council of State.

Anutin said that building control regulations, safety standards and construction permits would remain under his ministry's purview, while gambling legislation would be managed by the Department of Provincial Administration.

When questioned about the controversial criteria requiring Thai citizens to show proof of 50 million baht in deposits to gain access to casinos, the Interior Minister was circumspect.