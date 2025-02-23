Public play down conflicts between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

The majority of Thai voters play down reports of rifts between the coalition leader Pheu Thai Party and its largest partner, Bhumjaithai Party, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old, from around the country on February 17-18.

The two largest coalition partners have disagreed on several issues. Pheu Thai’s powerhouse, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, once criticised Bhumjaithai ministers for not joining a Cabinet meeting to vote on two executive decrees on tax reforms.