Public play down conflicts between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2025

NIDA Poll shows most people not worried about a parting of ways

The majority of Thai voters play down reports of rifts between the coalition leader Pheu Thai Party and its largest partner, Bhumjaithai Party, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old, from around the country on February 17-18.

The two largest coalition partners have disagreed on several issues. Pheu Thai’s powerhouse, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, once criticised Bhumjaithai ministers for not joining a Cabinet meeting to vote on two executive decrees on tax reforms.

In the latest incident, Bhumjaithai MPs walked out of a Parliament meeting that was called to deliberate a charter amendment bill proposed by Pheu Thai.

● Do they consider the rifts between the two top coalition partners to be real?

  • 38.85%: Conflicts exist but are not serious
  • 32.91%: Conflicts are quite serious
  • 17.40%: No conflicts at all
  • 10.38%: Conflicts are very serious
  • 0.46%: No comment.

● What do you think these conflicts would lead to eventually?

  • 38.09%: The two partners would mend the rifts.
  • 37.40%: Conflicts would continue but the two partners would stay in the same coalition.
  • 10.31%: Key ministries would be taken away from Bhumjaithai in a Cabinet reshuffle.
  • 7.10%: The House would be dissolved.
  • 2.52%: Bhumjaithai would withdraw from the coalition.
  • 2.21%: Bhumjaithai would back down.
  • 1.30%: Pheu Thai would back down.
  • 1.07%: Bhumjaithai would be kicked out of the coalition.

● How do they see the conflicts being handled?

  • 44.73%: The two partners would compromise and end the conflicts.
  • 21.60%: The two partners would remain in the coalition although the conflicts may continue.
  • 17.40%: The PM would dissolve the House.
  • 9.24%: The PM would reshuffle the Cabinet and take away key ministries from Bhumjaithai.
  • 2.82%: Bhumjaithai would withdraw from the coalition.
  • 1.68%: Bhumjaithai would back down.
  • 1.53%: Bhumjaithai would be kicked out.
  • 1%: Pheu Thai would back down.


 
 

