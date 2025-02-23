Most people see govt as inefficient in tackling economic woes

Most people perceive the Pheu Thai-led government as inefficient in addressing the nation’s economic challenges, which they believe have worsened and started to affect their daily lives, according to an opinion survey.

The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), involved 1,141 respondents from across the country. The survey was carried out between 18 and 21 February, with the results being announced on Sunday.