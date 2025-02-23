Most people see govt as inefficient in tackling economic woes

A recent survey shows most people view the Pheu Thai-led government as inefficient in addressing economic woes, with over 50% reporting financial strain. Respondents also identified high living costs and currency fluctuations as major causes of the crisis.

Most people perceive the Pheu Thai-led government as inefficient in addressing the nation’s economic challenges, which they believe have worsened and started to affect their daily lives, according to an opinion survey.

The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), involved 1,141 respondents from across the country. The survey was carried out between 18 and 21 February, with the results being announced on Sunday.

Government's Economic Measures

When asked about their views on the government's efforts to tackle the economic challenges, respondents answered as follows:

  • 69.50%: Inefficient
  • 25.15%: Efficient
  • 5.35%: Not sure

Personal Impact of Economic Woes

Regarding whether the economic situation had affected them, respondents replied:

  • 51.01%: Affected, having to be cautious with spending and barely making ends meet
  • 42.66%: Severely affected, facing increased debt from credit cards and other loans
  • 6.31%: Not affected

Causes of the Economic Crisis

When asked what they believed caused the economic crisis, the responses were as follows (multiple answers were allowed):

  • 82.94%: High cost of living, reduced spending, and contracted purchasing power
  • 62.07%: Fluctuations in the value of the baht and gold
  • 51.11%: Rising manufacturing costs and reluctance from private firms to invest

Public Opinion on Thaksin’s Potential Role

Finally, when asked whether they thought the economic situation would improve if former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra were to intervene, respondents answered:

  • 41.63%: The situation would remain unchanged
  • 34.18%: The economy would improve
  • 24.19%: The economy would worsen
     
