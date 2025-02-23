Thaksin apologises for expiration of Tak Bai case

He said he had committed to taking care of people when he was prime minister in 2001-2006. He noted that Muslims are aware of the importance of understanding, respect, love and peace.

“If I have done anything wrong or was not satisfactory, please forgive me so that we can turn [things] around and solve the problem together,” he said.

The Tak Bai incident saw the deaths of 85 Malay Muslims in Thailand's Narathiwat province on October 25, 2004. The incident occurred as part of the southern Thailand insurgency between the Thai government and Malay Muslim separatists.

However, the case’s statute of limitations expired on October 25, 2024, resulting in reactions among the political opposition and activists to uphold the rights of victims’ families to truth, justice and reparations after two decades of waiting.