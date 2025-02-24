Phumtham confident in Thaksin’s 70-year peace timeframe for deep South

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed confidence on Monday that ending violence in Thailand’s deep South within 70 years, as projected by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is a realistic goal.
However, Phumtham urged Muslim insurgents to demonstrate goodwill by refraining from violence during Ramadan as a sign of their willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue with the Thai government.
The Sheikhul Islam Office has announced that Thai Muslims must observe the Moon after sunset on 28 February to determine the official dates for the holy month of Ramadan.
Phumtham made these remarks at the Defence Ministry a day after he and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong accompanied Thaksin on a visit to the deep South. Thaksin, serving as an advisor to the ASEAN chairman, met with local Muslim leaders to discuss pathways to peace in the conflict-ridden region.
Ironically, Thaksin, who has been partially blamed for reigniting violence in the deep South, is now positioning himself as a key figure in peace efforts. Critics argue that his hardline policies in Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat contributed to unrest, particularly the deaths of 32 suspects inside the Krue Se Mosque on 28 April 2004 and the deaths of 85 Muslim protesters in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on 25 October 2004.
Phumtham conceded that Thaksin’s deep South policies during his tenure as Prime Minister in 2004 contained flaws. However, he emphasised that Thaksin’s actions stemmed from a strong desire to restore peace.
“Some measures were flawed, so he apologised to the Muslim community for past grievances,” Phumtham stated.
During his visit, Thaksin told local Muslim leaders that he envisioned the deep South as a peaceful, pluralistic society. He also expressed his hope that Muslims in the region would see themselves as integral to Thailand as a whole, not just the three southern border provinces.
Phumtham affirmed that Thaksin remains optimistic about achieving peace in the deep South. While Thaksin voiced his perspective, Phumtham and Tawee listened to the concerns and challenges raised by local leaders.
The government, Phumtham added, will soon engage with various sectors to work towards resolving these issues.
“I believe we can solve the issues in the deep South. Peace talks are still ongoing,” Phumtham stated.
Phumtham urged insurgent leaders to demonstrate their authority by instructing their fighters to cease attacks during Ramadan.
When asked about Thaksin’s 70-year peace timeframe, Phumtham responded, “We believe the situation will improve this year. Next year, we will seek solutions to end the conflict, but collective efforts are needed.”
Phumtham explained that Thaksin is leading peace efforts due to his ability to coordinate with both the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Indonesian President, who have expressed concerns over ongoing violence in the deep South.
According to Phumtham, both neighbouring countries want to see Thailand’s deep South develop into a peaceful, pluralistic society similar to their own.