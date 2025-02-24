Phumtham confident in Thaksin’s 70-year peace timeframe for deep South

Acknowledging Past Mistakes

Phumtham conceded that Thaksin’s deep South policies during his tenure as Prime Minister in 2004 contained flaws. However, he emphasised that Thaksin’s actions stemmed from a strong desire to restore peace.

“Some measures were flawed, so he apologised to the Muslim community for past grievances,” Phumtham stated.

During his visit, Thaksin told local Muslim leaders that he envisioned the deep South as a peaceful, pluralistic society. He also expressed his hope that Muslims in the region would see themselves as integral to Thailand as a whole, not just the three southern border provinces.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Phumtham affirmed that Thaksin remains optimistic about achieving peace in the deep South. While Thaksin voiced his perspective, Phumtham and Tawee listened to the concerns and challenges raised by local leaders.

The government, Phumtham added, will soon engage with various sectors to work towards resolving these issues.

“I believe we can solve the issues in the deep South. Peace talks are still ongoing,” Phumtham stated.

Insurgent Leaders Must Prove Commitment

Phumtham urged insurgent leaders to demonstrate their authority by instructing their fighters to cease attacks during Ramadan.

When asked about Thaksin’s 70-year peace timeframe, Phumtham responded, “We believe the situation will improve this year. Next year, we will seek solutions to end the conflict, but collective efforts are needed.”

Regional Cooperation for Peace

Phumtham explained that Thaksin is leading peace efforts due to his ability to coordinate with both the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Indonesian President, who have expressed concerns over ongoing violence in the deep South.

According to Phumtham, both neighbouring countries want to see Thailand’s deep South develop into a peaceful, pluralistic society similar to their own.

