Thaksin didn\'t show up at Pullman Hotel to meet Newin and settle conflicts

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra did not show up at the Pullman King Power Hotel on Rangnam Road as expected, despite reports suggesting he was scheduled to have dinner and a meeting there with Newin Chidchob, the influential figure in the Bhumjaithai Party, to address political disagreements between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

Journalists from various outlets had been waiting at the hotel since the afternoon, but by 7pm, there was no indication that Thaksin had arrived.

Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who was rumoured to be part of the meeting, denied the reports. He mentioned that he had prior commitments in Chiang Rai starting at 3.30pm.