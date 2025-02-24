Thaksin didn\'t show up at Pullman Hotel to meet Newin and settle conflicts

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra did not show up at the Pullman King Power Hotel on Rangnam Road as expected, despite reports suggesting he was scheduled to have dinner and a meeting there with Newin Chidchob, the influential figure in the Bhumjaithai Party, to address political disagreements between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.
Journalists from various outlets had been waiting at the hotel since the afternoon, but by 7pm, there was no indication that Thaksin had arrived.
Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who was rumoured to be part of the meeting, denied the reports. He mentioned that he had prior commitments in Chiang Rai starting at 3.30pm.
However, reporters covering the situation at the hotel observed that Newin had appeared earlier in the afternoon, accompanied by party executives and members of Bhumjaithai. The party leaders later left the hotel in the afternoon.
A source from the Bhumjaithai Party clarified that it was not unusual, as Newin chooses to stay at this hotel whenever he visits Bangkok. It is well known among Bhumjaithai MPs that if they wish to meet him, they should come to this hotel, where he typically dines with party members every Monday.
Meanwhile, during an interview with the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, responded to rumours that she would join Thaksin to meet with Anutin and Newin. She said, "I’m not going. I’m going home to see my son, Thasin."
When asked whether Thaksin would attend the meeting, the Prime Minister seemed puzzled, paused for a moment, and then said, "I don’t think he will go."
When questioned if the news was false, Paetongtarn replied, "I don’t know what the news said. I haven’t had time today, I haven’t read the news yet."
One of the key issues causing tension between the two coalition parties is the alleged collusion in the 2024 Senate election. The Department of Special Investigation’s Board of Special Cases, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai, will decide on Tuesday (February 25) whether to accept the case as a special case.