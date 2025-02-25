Department of Lands clarifies overlapping land in Nakhon Ratchasima

This statement followed the Agriculture Ministry’s working team’s submission of its investigation findings on the allocation of over 46,000 rai (7,360 hectares) of ALRO land.
The team has requested the Department of Lands to complete an investigation into the issuance of title deeds within 30 days. Additionally, the team warned that ALRO is prepared to file a complaint with the Administrative Court if the investigation is delayed.
The Department of Lands reiterated that the overlapping land issue stems from historical ambiguities between ALRO and the Lam Takhong self-help settlement.
To resolve the matter, the department, along with relevant agencies such as ALRO and the Department of Social Development and Welfare, has urged the National Land Policy Committee to intervene.
The department also affirmed its commitment to following legal procedures and national regulations to ensure fair land management. The Department of Lands would like to confirm that the title deeds in the aforementioned area were issued in accordance with laws and regulations at that time, it added.