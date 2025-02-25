People’s Party gears up for 2026 Bangkok gubernatorial elections

The People's Party on Tuesday launched a campaign to promote its policies and candidates for the 2026 Bangkok governor and city council elections.
Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said the campaign aims to show that the party can address public concerns independently, without relying on the executive branch.
“Over the next year, we will introduce the best policies and the best representatives for Bangkokians to vote for in 2026,” he said, adding that the party’s policies are designed to effectively tackle key issues in the capital.
He said that the People’s Party will work directly with residents to resolve problems on the ground, citing the achievements of Thawee Wattana and Phra Khanong councillors in improving people’s quality of life. The two councillors hail from the People’s Party.
However, he noted that many challenges remain, including the utilisation of vacant land and green spaces, pollution and environment management. Certain issues, such as shifting power lines underground, require coordination at both the parliamentary and Bangkok Metropolitan Council levels.
Natthaphong also invited the public to participate in shaping Bangkok’s future. “We will hold forums to gather public input on policy development, ensuring that our policies are not just those of the People’s Party, but of all Bangkokians,” he said.
People’s Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat raised concerns about the impact of PM2.5 pollution on Bangkok’s children, particularly those aged 0-6, who are at higher risk of developing asthma, respiratory illnesses and heart disease.
“If air pollution remains unsolved, Bangkok will have to allocate huge budget resources to combat these health issues in the next 10 to 20 years,” he warned.
He proposed setting up dust-free zones in the city’s 292 child development centres, which serve more than 17,000 children. However, he said, while many centres are ready to set up these zones, they have yet to receive funds to do so.
Meanwhile, Ratchathewi councillor Ekawin Chokprasoprauy, who also hails from the People’s Party, suggested that the Bangkok governor could allocate funds from the Social Security Office, as district offices have access to more than 70% of these funds and can use it to build dust-free zones in child development centres.