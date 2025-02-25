People’s Party gears up for 2026 Bangkok gubernatorial elections

The People's Party on Tuesday launched a campaign to promote its policies and candidates for the 2026 Bangkok governor and city council elections.

Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said the campaign aims to show that the party can address public concerns independently, without relying on the executive branch.

“Over the next year, we will introduce the best policies and the best representatives for Bangkokians to vote for in 2026,” he said, adding that the party’s policies are designed to effectively tackle key issues in the capital.