PM confident ahead of no-confidence debate

Despite rumours of a row within the government, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisted that her coalition is still in harmony as it prepares to face the no-confidence debate.

Paetongtarn, also head of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said her government is still united and communicates with each other frequently.

She was speaking to reporters after attending the dinner meeting among coalition parties at Bangkok's Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday. The event was held to discuss preparation for the opposition’s no-confidence debate, set to take place in March.

When asked by a reporter if there would be any betrayal during the no-confidence vote, meaning whether coalition parties would vote against any Pheu Thai ministers, the PM said: “No, there would not.”

She said that coalition parties’ leaders need to talk with their members to convey what the government discussed during the dinner meeting.

“I am not thinking of any punishments, and they are not needed so far,” she said in response to a reporter’s question about what she would do if any coalition partners did in fact vote against Pheu Thai.

The dinner meeting took place amid speculations of a row between the two biggest parties, the ruling Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, over several matters, including the entertainment complex plan, constitutional amendment, and the legal threat against senators.

Paetongtarn also said she is not worried about the debate as she is ready to answer the opposition’s questions.

