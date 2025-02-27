Paetongtarn vows readiness for opposition showdown

PM Paetongtarn Prepares for First Censure Debate
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed on Thursday that she is ready to face the opposition in the first censure showdown of her government, where she has been singled out as the sole target.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Paetongtarn addressed the opposition’s questions for the first time since taking office. The session was seen as a rehearsal for the upcoming censure debate.
Paetongtarn arrived at Parliament at 10:45 am to respond to opposition motions. According to sources, she was originally scheduled to chair a Police Commission meeting at 10 am at the Royal Thai Police headquarters but cancelled it to attend the House meeting instead. This decision followed reports that the opposition had selected her as the sole target of the no-confidence debate.
She stated that her presence at the House session coincided with the opposition’s announcement of the censure motion. She explained that she had already planned to attend Thursday’s House meetings for over a month and that her schedule simply allowed it. These sessions typically provide the opposition with an opportunity to question Cabinet members on national issues.
When asked about the opposition’s decision to single her out, Paetongtarn responded, “It’s understandable, and the opposition has the right to do so.”
She revealed that discussions with coalition partners on Tuesday had led them to expect the opposition to target up to ten ministers. Nonetheless, she expressed confidence in her ability to respond effectively to all opposition queries during the censure debate.
“But if any question concerns another ministry in detail, I may have the relevant minister respond. If the questions are related to broader issues, I will answer them myself,” Paetongtarn stated.
Paetongtarn also addressed allegations that she is acting as a key supporter of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She maintained that she has nothing to hide and is prepared to respond.
“I’m not worried. I have done nothing wrong,” she asserted.
Regarding opposition claims that she lacks integrity and leadership, causing a decline in foreign investor confidence, Paetongtarn reiterated her readiness to answer all questions.
“But I don’t know whether the opposition will like my replies or not,” she added.
She confirmed that she would appoint a team to assist her in responding to opposition questions, acknowledging the likelihood of extensive questioning during the debate.
Paetongtarn also expressed confidence that her coalition partners would not abandon her during the proceedings.
She dismissed speculation that her father would be present in Parliament to oversee the debate or assist in responding to opposition claims.
“He will not answer any questions in Parliament. He will only answer my questions,” she clarified.
She concluded by revealing that her father had called her that morning to offer moral support, but she had not answered the call.