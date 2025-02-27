Paetongtarn vows readiness for opposition showdown

“But if any question concerns another ministry in detail, I may have the relevant minister respond. If the questions are related to broader issues, I will answer them myself,” Paetongtarn stated.

PM Dismisses Claims of Lack of Integrity and Foreign Investor Concerns

Paetongtarn also addressed allegations that she is acting as a key supporter of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She maintained that she has nothing to hide and is prepared to respond.

“I’m not worried. I have done nothing wrong,” she asserted.

Regarding opposition claims that she lacks integrity and leadership, causing a decline in foreign investor confidence, Paetongtarn reiterated her readiness to answer all questions.

“But I don’t know whether the opposition will like my replies or not,” she added.

Paetongtarn Assembles a Support Team for Censure Debate

She confirmed that she would appoint a team to assist her in responding to opposition questions, acknowledging the likelihood of extensive questioning during the debate.

Paetongtarn also expressed confidence that her coalition partners would not abandon her during the proceedings.

She dismissed speculation that her father would be present in Parliament to oversee the debate or assist in responding to opposition claims.

“He will not answer any questions in Parliament. He will only answer my questions,” she clarified.

She concluded by revealing that her father had called her that morning to offer moral support, but she had not answered the call.

