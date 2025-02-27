Senators submit motion to seek impeachment of justice minister and DSI chief

Senators have submitted a motion seeking the impeachment of Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI Chief Yutthana Praedam over an election fraud probe. They also called for a government debate, escalating tensions between Pheu Thai and coalition partner Bhumjaithai.

A group of senators on Thursday called for an impeachment investigation into the Justice Minister and the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) while also proposing a debate against the government.

Senators Challenge DSI’s Authority in Election Probe

The motion against Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Yutthana Praedam was initiated after the DSI began considering a complaint from a group of unsuccessful senatorial election candidates. The candidates had urged the DSI to investigate alleged collusion in the voting process, claiming that the Election Commission (EC) had been slow to act.

However, elected senators opposed the move, arguing that the DSI had no jurisdiction over election fraud cases, which fall under the sole authority of the EC.

Political Tensions Between Coalition Partners

On Tuesday, the DSI postponed its decision on whether to accept the case, fuelling speculation that the controversy highlights tensions between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai. The Justice Ministry and the DSI are under Pheu Thai’s control, while the Senate is widely seen as being aligned with Bhumjaithai.

Allegations of Malfeasance and Ethics Violations

In their impeachment motion, the senators accused Tawee and Yutthana of malfeasance and violating ethical standards.

Additionally, the group urged Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja to invoke Article 153 of the Constitution, which allows parliamentarians to summon the government for questioning on urgent matters. While the article enables a debate, no vote is held afterward. The senators plan to challenge the government on its handling of judicial processes.

Mongkol is reportedly among the so-called "blue" senators loyal to Bhumjaithai.
 

nationthailand

