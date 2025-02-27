Senators submit motion to seek impeachment of justice minister and DSI chief

A group of senators on Thursday called for an impeachment investigation into the Justice Minister and the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) while also proposing a debate against the government.

Senators Challenge DSI’s Authority in Election Probe

The motion against Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Yutthana Praedam was initiated after the DSI began considering a complaint from a group of unsuccessful senatorial election candidates. The candidates had urged the DSI to investigate alleged collusion in the voting process, claiming that the Election Commission (EC) had been slow to act.