House panel demands meeting with PM over reported Uyghur deportation

The national security panel of the House of Representatives has invited the prime minister, the defence and foreign ministers next week to seek an explanation on the reported deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees to China on Thursday morning.
People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who chairs the House of Representatives' Commission on National Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform, said after a Parliament meeting on Thursday that PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa must meet the committee in person. Sending a representative in their place will not be acceptable, he made clear.
Speculation intensified on Thursday morning when reports emerged that a China Southern Airlines flight departed from Don Mueang Airport shortly after six prisoner transport trucks arrived from Immigration Bureau in Bangkok. Many suspect that the trucks were carrying Uyghur refugees being secretly deported to China.
“This issue can cause numerous impacts, including harming the country's image, as we are part of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which we joined not long ago,” said Rangsiman.
He explained that deporting Uyghur refugees violates Section 13 of the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, which prohibits state agencies or officials from deporting, extraditing or sending individuals across borders to another state if there is reason to believe that the person will face the risk of cruel and degrading treatment or torture, and lose their human dignity.
“We have previously sent back Uyghurs once during the NCPO [National Council for Peace and Order] era, and those who were sent did not have a favourable fate,” said Rangsiman.
He expressed concerns about the threat to national security that may arise, including terrorism, sabotage and retaliation.
“This could cause ordinary citizens, who are unaware of this decision, to suffer the consequences. If such an event occurs, it will undoubtedly destroy the country’s tourism industry, and it will send a signal that Thailand is no longer a safe country,” he said.
Rangsiman added that the refugee deportation could also spark reaction from the United States, including lowering Thailand’s status in the US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons report.
“The committee is strongly against the decision to deport Uyghur refugees. I am not sure if the government's decision has been carefully considered, but today it might have made the people bear the burden,” he said.