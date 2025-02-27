House panel demands meeting with PM over reported Uyghur deportation

The national security panel of the House of Representatives has invited the prime minister, the defence and foreign ministers next week to seek an explanation on the reported deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees to China on Thursday morning.

People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who chairs the House of Representatives' Commission on National Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform, said after a Parliament meeting on Thursday that PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa must meet the committee in person. Sending a representative in their place will not be acceptable, he made clear.

Speculation intensified on Thursday morning when reports emerged that a China Southern Airlines flight departed from Don Mueang Airport shortly after six prisoner transport trucks arrived from Immigration Bureau in Bangkok. Many suspect that the trucks were carrying Uyghur refugees being secretly deported to China.

“This issue can cause numerous impacts, including harming the country's image, as we are part of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which we joined not long ago,” said Rangsiman.