Amnesty condemns Thailand’s Uyghur deportation as unimaginably cruel

Amnesty International Thailand published an article on the Thai government's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27, 2025, under the headline: Thailand: ‘Deportation’ of Uyghurs to China ‘unimaginably cruel’

The article states "Responding to reports that a group of about 40 Uyghurs who have been detained in Thailand since 2014 were today (February 27) deported to China, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said:"

“The forcible return of these men, or indeed any Uyghurs, to China would place them at risk of serious human rights violations. We urge the government of Thailand to clarify their status.

“Their ordeal is already chilling: they fled repression in China, only to find themselves arbitrarily detained in Thailand for more than a decade. The fact that they now may be forcibly returned to a country where Uyghur and other non-Han ethnic groups in Xinjiang have faced torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance is unimaginably cruel.

“The Thai government should have protected these men, but instead it has wilfully exposed them to these grave risks. In doing so, it has ignored pleas from Amnesty International and United Nations (UN) experts who urged it not to violate the internationally and domestically recognized principle of non-refoulement. And this just as Thailand has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council.