Thaksin says economic progress is stalled due to budget bottlenecks

He remarked that while the Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is working hard, the issue lies in why progress has been slow. He pointed out that a significant amount of budget funds remain stuck in the system. If these funds can be released, economic growth could be stimulated without the need for borrowing. Moving forward, the Prime Minister will push for these funds to be distributed to the public as much as possible to accelerate economic recovery. Thaksin urged the people to stay hopeful.

Thaksin further stated that he wishes to see unity among Thai people, regardless of region or religion. He emphasized that even with unity, solving problems is already challenging, but if divisions persist, it becomes even more difficult. He noted that Thailand has accumulated problems for a long time, and now that he has returned—having received a royal pardon—he is committed to using his knowledge and abilities to help the country. He pledged to dedicate himself fully, even to his last breath.

At 11.40am, he departed for lunch before returning to Bangkok at 1pm.