Three groups rally outside Government House against casino bill

Three groups of protesters began rallying outside Government House on Sunday afternoon, vowing to stay until the government abandons its plan to legalise casinos and online gambling.

The three groups – the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform, the Dharma Army, and the Centre of People for Monarchy Protection – initially gathered at Chamai Maruchet Bridge before setting up a stage and sound system in front of the Prince Chumphon Monument.

To prevent the protesters from entering the Government House compound, police placed containers to block Rama V Road, adjacent to the Prem Prachakorn Canal, on one side of the compound.