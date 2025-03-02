Three groups rally outside Government House against casino bill

Three groups of protesters began rallying outside Government House on Sunday afternoon, vowing to stay until the government abandons its plan to legalise casinos and online gambling.
The three groups – the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform, the Dharma Army, and the Centre of People for Monarchy Protection – initially gathered at Chamai Maruchet Bridge before setting up a stage and sound system in front of the Prince Chumphon Monument.
To prevent the protesters from entering the Government House compound, police placed containers to block Rama V Road, adjacent to the Prem Prachakorn Canal, on one side of the compound.
Pichit Chaimongkol, a leader of the groups, said the protesters aimed to voice their opposition to the government’s plan to legalise casinos and online gambling in Thailand.
Pichit noted that the Cabinet is expected to give final approval to a bill allowing entertainment complexes with casinos during its weekly meeting on 11 March.
The Cabinet had previously granted preliminary approval and sent the bill to the Office of the Council of State for review. According to Pichit, the Council of State has returned the bill to the Cabinet, and it may be included in the meeting agenda on 11 March.
“Our network will oppose it and will not back down,” Pichit declared.
He added that the groups were also against the Interior Ministry and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s plan to legalise online gambling.
Additionally, the protesters demanded an update on the Medical Council’s investigation into the doctors who certified the health condition of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which allowed him to stay in Police Hospital for 180 days instead of serving time in prison.
Pichit confirmed that the groups had obtained permission from the relevant authorities to protest peacefully.
He stated that the rally would continue until their demands were met.