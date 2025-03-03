PM seeks data and reasons for MotoGP extension, focusing on benefits

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday (March 3, 2025) provided an update on the ongoing negotiations regarding the extension of the MotoGP contract at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, which is set to expire in 2026. She confirmed that discussions are still in progress, and Thailand still has a chance to retain its rights to host the prestigious event.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the final decision would be based on clear data and figures. She has instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to provide detailed information on how hosting the event benefits the country, both economically and in terms of its image.
"Every project, if it benefits the nation and the majority of the people, we will definitely continue. But we need to review the figures first to allocate the budget appropriately," Paetongtarn stated.
The potential renewal of the contract has sparked criticism, with some suggesting that it may be politically motivated due to the ownership of the racetrack by Newin Chidchob, a prominent figure in the Bhumjaithai Party. However, the Prime Minister addressed this concern, focusing on the broader benefits for the country.
"It can be seen as a political issue, but I choose to view it in terms of business and the financial benefits that will flow into the province and the country. Both the private sector and the government need to move forward together. Who owns the racetrack is a separate matter. I look at the revenue and the rationale," the Prime Minister said.
After the conclusion of the 2025 MotoGP race at the Buriram Circuit last weekend, Newin Chidchob, Chairman of the Chang International Circuit, issued a statement on his "Uncle Newin" Facebook page, revealing that the 2026 race would be the final year for MotoGP in Thailand. This announcement came after the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) informed him that the government would not be renewing the contract.