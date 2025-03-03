PM seeks data and reasons for MotoGP extension, focusing on benefits

"Every project, if it benefits the nation and the majority of the people, we will definitely continue. But we need to review the figures first to allocate the budget appropriately," Paetongtarn stated.

The potential renewal of the contract has sparked criticism, with some suggesting that it may be politically motivated due to the ownership of the racetrack by Newin Chidchob, a prominent figure in the Bhumjaithai Party. However, the Prime Minister addressed this concern, focusing on the broader benefits for the country.

"It can be seen as a political issue, but I choose to view it in terms of business and the financial benefits that will flow into the province and the country. Both the private sector and the government need to move forward together. Who owns the racetrack is a separate matter. I look at the revenue and the rationale," the Prime Minister said.