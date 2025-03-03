Paetongtarn retorts against opposition’s ‘poor leadership’ charge

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra countered the opposition bloc’s claim that she lacks leadership qualities, saying they should examine themselves first to see if they possess such a characteristic

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House on Monday, Paetongtarn said she is ready to answer all the opposition bench’s questions during a no-confidence vote that is slated to take place at the end of March.

The opposition bloc, led by the People’s Party, on Thursday submitted a motion to the Speaker of the House of Representatives demanding a censure debate against the administration. The time management for each side during the debate was to be discussed on Monday.

The opposition camp accused the prime minister of being short on leadership ability, maturity, skill, and determination to rectify people’s problems as well as allowing her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, to influence her government, while she acts like a figurehead leader.