Paetongtarn retorts against opposition’s ‘poor leadership’ charge

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra countered the opposition bloc’s claim that she lacks leadership qualities, saying they should examine themselves first to see if they possess such a characteristic
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House on Monday, Paetongtarn said she is ready to answer all the opposition bench’s questions during a no-confidence vote that is slated to take place at the end of March.
The opposition bloc, led by the People’s Party, on Thursday submitted a motion to the Speaker of the House of Representatives demanding a censure debate against the administration. The time management for each side during the debate was to be discussed on Monday.
The opposition camp accused the prime minister of being short on leadership ability, maturity, skill, and determination to rectify people’s problems as well as allowing her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, to influence her government, while she acts like a figurehead leader.
In fact, leadership is really up to the people to decide. I don't want to point fingers at who has or doesn’t have leadership [qualities].
“If we're going to judge anyone, we have to be sure that we have such a quality [ourselves],” she said.
The PM added that she has prepared information to show the people her performance, centred on “facts and legal basis”.
Asked by a reporter if the censure debate would be a suitable stage for her to communicate with the people, she said: “It is a good stage for the people to understand the real information and also understand me as a Gen-Y prime minister.
“I would like them to understand that we might not have [had] a Gen-Y PM before so we can understand each other,” she added. Generation Y usually refers to those born between 1981 and 1997.
Paetongtarn is the youngest prime minister ever in Thai politics, taking the country’s helm at the age of 37. She is also the second female Thai leader and the third prime minister directly from the Shinawatra clan.