Analysts: Newin using no-confidence debate to win MotoGP extension

Newin Chidchob has used the run-up to this month’s no-confidence debate to warn that Thailand will host its final MotoGP race in 2026, aiming to pressure the government into reconsidering the contract extension, analysts say.

Newin, president of Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province, expressed regret on Monday that the government would not extend the MotoGP contract, saying it meant the world’s premier motorcycle racing event will be held in Thailand for the last time next year.

Newin is patriarch of the coalition’s second-largest party, whose support will be crucial for the government’s survival during the no-confidence debate on March 24.

“I deeply regret this decision, as the government only needs to invest 500 million baht per year while private sponsors contribute 300 million baht for an event that generates 5 billion baht in revenue for the country,” he said.

Newin also criticised the government’s focus on organising a Formula 1 race in Thailand, claiming local demand for MotoGP was greater than for F1.

The government has vowed to hold Thailand’s first F1 race on a Bangkok street circuit in 2028. The MotoGP race is held at Newin’s Chang Circuit.

“MotoGP races offer an intimacy and sense of ownership for every viewer while watching a Formula 1 race is like watching an airplane pass by – once is enough,” he said.