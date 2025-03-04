MP challenges Thai govt over Uyghur deportation after plea for help

Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang revealed a letter to the media in Parliament on Tuesday that he said had been written by one of the Uyghur refugees Thailand deported recently.

The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, pleads for assistance for the refugees, who spent nearly 11 years in detention in Thailand, expressing their unwillingness to return to China.

Previous reports claimed that three such letters had been sent to the UNHCR and the Thai PM between 2024 and early 2025, though the Department of Corrections denied the existence of such missives.

Kannavee, however, said that the authenticity of the letter is secondary to concerns about the forced repatriation of the refugees to China, questioning whether third countries had indeed refused to accept them. He noted that the letter was written on prison-issued paper, sold in detention facilities at 1 baht per sheet.