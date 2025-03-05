MotoGP not on agenda in Newin, Thaksin talks, says Anutin

Discussions between former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Newin Chidchob, patriarch of the coalition’s largest partner, Bhumjaithai, did not involve the extension of the MotoGP contract, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

Anutin, who serves as interior minister and deputy PM, said that the two leaders met regularly to discuss various topics, including legislative matters such as the entertainment complex bill and a draft bill to control online gambling.

He added that both he and Newin often seek counsel from Thaksin, whom they regard as a highly experienced individual. Thaksin is considered the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

He also denied rumours that their most recent meeting on Sunday at Thaksin’s Chan Song Lar residence in Bangkok involved talks on the extension of the MotoGP contract with licence holder Dorna Sports.

“No one is talking about MotoGP, as this issue is still a long way from needing discussion,” he said.

The premier motorcycle racing competition has been held since 2018 at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province, where Newin serves as the president.