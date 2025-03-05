Supreme admin court to rule on Yingluck’s 35bn baht appeal this year

The Supreme Administrative Court is expected to deliver a final ruling in the case of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who appealed against an order requiring her to pay 35 billion baht in compensation for damages caused by fraudulent government-to-government (G-to-G) rice contracts.

Prawit Boothiam, a vice president of the Supreme Administrative Court, stated that the court had been reviewing the case since 2021 and had made significant progress. He expressed confidence that the case would be concluded within this year.

Prawit was referring to Yingluck’s petition to the court, seeking the annulment of an order by the Finance Ministry demanding she pay 35 billion baht in compensation for losses resulting from corruption in the G-to-G rice contracts.