Protesters rally outside Finance Ministry against casino bill

Protesters, led by three groups, rallied outside the Finance Ministry to demand the government cancel its plan to legalise casinos by enacting a new entertainment complex bill.

The protesters were led by the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform, the Dharma Army, and the Centre of People for Monarchy Protection. The three groups had been camping outside Government House since Sunday morning, vowing to remain there until the government cancelled the plan.

However, on Thursday, the groups led protesters to demonstrate in front of the Finance Ministry, seeking to submit their letter of opposition to the bill to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.