Criminal Court denies Thaksin\'s request to attend ASEAN meeting in Indonesia

Thaksin, who is facing charges under Article 112 of the Criminal Code (lese-majeste law), submitted his request at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on Thursday (March 6). Had the court approved his request, he would have been required to post bail and comply with legal procedures before traveling.
However, following a hearing, the court ruled at 3pm that there were insufficient grounds to allow Thaksin to leave the country.
In January, the court had granted him permission to travel to Malaysia for a meeting, requiring a bail deposit of 5 million baht and a commitment to report back within three days.
In February, he was allowed to attend an ASEAN meeting in Brunei on February 18-19 but was denied permission to visit Vietnam and Cambodia.
Thaksin has been appointed as an informal advisor to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in preparation for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025. The announcement was made on December 16, 2024, during a press conference in Putrajaya, where Anwar was joined by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter.
Anwar stated that Thaksin’s extensive experience as a statesman would provide valuable insights for ASEAN-related matters.
Thaksin, who has remained a key political figure despite his past exile and legal challenges, returned to Thailand in 2023 after years abroad. His appointment as an advisor is seen as a strategic move, particularly in addressing complex regional issues such as the ongoing Myanmar crisis, which remains a critical challenge for ASEAN.