Criminal Court denies Thaksin\'s request to attend ASEAN meeting in Indonesia

Thaksin, who is facing charges under Article 112 of the Criminal Code (lese-majeste law), submitted his request at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on Thursday (March 6). Had the court approved his request, he would have been required to post bail and comply with legal procedures before traveling.

However, following a hearing, the court ruled at 3pm that there were insufficient grounds to allow Thaksin to leave the country.