Paetongtarn admits Thaksin-Newin talks addressed differences, not rifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged on Sunday that her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, held talks with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and party patriarch Newin Chidchob earlier this month to address policy differences between the two major coalition partners.

Speaking to reporters upon her return from a trip to Germany, Paetongtarn clarified that the discussion, which took place on 2 March, was aimed at resolving policy disagreements. However, she emphasised that these differences did not indicate deep rifts between the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party and its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.