Paetongtarn admits Thaksin-Newin talks addressed differences, not rifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged on Sunday that her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, held talks with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and party patriarch Newin Chidchob earlier this month to address policy differences between the two major coalition partners.
Speaking to reporters upon her return from a trip to Germany, Paetongtarn clarified that the discussion, which took place on 2 March, was aimed at resolving policy disagreements. However, she emphasised that these differences did not indicate deep rifts between the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party and its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.
Thaksin, widely regarded as the patriarch of Pheu Thai, played a key role in ironing out policy differences with the Bhumjaithai leadership, despite holding no official position within the party or government. Paetongtarn acknowledged that her father was involved in the discussions, even as opponents filed a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking an investigation into whether Thaksin was exerting undue influence over Pheu Thai’s policies.
Paetongtarn stated that the meeting between Thaksin, Newin, and Anutin covered all key issues requiring resolution to ensure that government policies could be implemented cohesively.
“Actually, there were no rifts between us. There were only issues where we had different perspectives. So, we held talks to reach an agreement on how to move forward,” Paetongtarn explained.
She noted that some differences arose due to miscommunication between party coordinators, making the 2 March discussions particularly valuable.
Paetongtarn downplayed the significance of the meeting, stating that Anutin frequently visited Thaksin, and such discussions were not unusual. She also indicated that Pheu Thai intended to hold more direct talks with its coalition partners, engaging each party separately to strengthen collaboration and ensure smoother governance.