Troops ask political party not to hold national anthem event at Ta Muen Thom

The New Alternative Party, led by Party Leader Rachen Trakulwiang, carried out plans to organize a Thai national anthem singing event at Ta Muen Thom Temple on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The party caravan traveled to Surin Province but was later asked by the military to change the location in order to prevent a confrontation, as Cambodia had also mobilized crowds along the border.

The party members left from the party office in Nonthaburi at 4 a.m. on Sunday, with Rachen and key members already having departed earlier. Despite prior concerns raised by the military and the Ministry of Defense about potential border tensions, the Party insisted on proceeding with the event, emphasizing that arrangements with the people had already been made.

A military representative met with the party at their office on Friday, March 7, but Rachen negotiated that the event would take place without provocations or confrontations.