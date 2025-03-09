Troops ask political party not to hold national anthem event at Ta Muen Thom

The New Alternative Party, led by Party Leader Rachen Trakulwiang, carried out plans to organize a Thai national anthem singing event at Ta Muen Thom Temple on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
The party caravan traveled to Surin Province but was later asked by the military to change the location in order to prevent a confrontation, as Cambodia had also mobilized crowds along the border.
The party members left from the party office in Nonthaburi at 4 a.m. on Sunday, with Rachen and key members already having departed earlier. Despite prior concerns raised by the military and the Ministry of Defense about potential border tensions, the Party insisted on proceeding with the event, emphasizing that arrangements with the people had already been made.
A military representative met with the party at their office on Friday, March 7, but Rachen negotiated that the event would take place without provocations or confrontations.
The group initially gathered at a PTT gas station in Nikhom, Prasat District, Surin Province, the turning point for access to the temple. Rachen’s group, who had arrived earlier, stopped for a meal at the station, where party members and local residents joined, including people from Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin. Approximately 100 people gathered at the location.
Meanwhile, some individuals had already arrived at Ta Muen Thom Temple in advance. Later, local authorities, including the district chief, village headmen, military personnel, and intelligence officers from the 2nd Army Region, arrived to observe and engage in discussions with the party.
During the talks, it was revealed that Cambodia was also organizing an event. Military representatives and local authorities advised the group to move the activity to a nearby temple, Ban Phluang Temple in Ban Phluang Subdistrict, Prasat District, to avoid potential confrontation.
The authorities approved the change of location and also added a visit to the Chong Chom Border Market in Surin Province to monitor the situation. Local vendors along the route expressed their gratitude to the group for raising attention to Ta Muen Thom Temple, leading to an increase in visitors this week.
Ta Muen Thom Temple was officially registered as a national historic site by the Fine Arts Department on March 8, 1935, making this event coincide with its 90th anniversary of registration.
The temple is the second historical site in Surin Province, considered an important "temple group" rich in cultural significance, ancient civilization, religion, beliefs, and the communities that have lived there for centuries.
The problem between Thailand and Cambodia over the temple emerged after a group of Cambodians visited the site and sang the Cambodian national anthem, escalating tensions between the two nations.